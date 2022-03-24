New Ventures Maine announces tuition-free online classes for April

FARMINGTON – New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for April that are designed to help people in Maine build a career, start a business, and manage money. The full class schedule is online at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Classes scheduled for April—Financial Literacy Month–that focus on managing money include:

Budgeting Basics: Monday, March 28, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Explore building a budget that works for you. We will cover money tracking, goal setting, and how having a sense of your overall financial situation can assist you in creating and using a budget.

Build Your Savings: Wednesday, March 30, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Setting money aside helps you plan for the future and reach your goals. While saving can be challenging, taking small steps can make a difference. (Also offered April 11, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Let’s Talk About Credit: Monday, April 4, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Learn how to reduce your debt, improve your credit, and maintain a good credit score. Create your own step-by-step plan to pay down your debt.

Matched Savings Information Session: Monday, April 4, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Learn about matched savings programs such as the Rainy Day Savings and Family Development Account programs. They can help you save for a goal by matching your savings with additional funds. Find out how the programs work, check on eligibility, and ask questions.

My Money Works: Wednesdays, April 6 – May 4, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability. (Also offered Mondays, April 25 – May 23, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Classes focused on building careers and starting businesses include:

Grow Your Business Online: Self-paced, enroll anytime, complete by May 31, 2022. Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business. Work online at your own pace through self-guided courses covering branding, GoDaddy tools, website design and content, SEO & marketing, ecommerce, and more. Interactive remote sessions and labs are included. Made possible by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine.

Next Steps: Work & Life Beyond the Pandemic: Thursdays, March 31 – May 5, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. In this interactive online class participants will take steps toward work and life changes, make connections with other participants and community-based resources, set personal goals, and develop an action plan for making progress on their goals.

Business Success: Thursdays, March 31 – April 21, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Business Success is a series of dynamic online workshops created to help you understand and manage the many components of starting and growing your business successfully. Mar 31: Bookkeeping Solutions; Apr. 7: Projecting Cash Flow; Apr. 14: Quickbooks – Is it Right for Me?; Apr. 21: Tax Readiness

Job Search Classes: Mondays, April 4 – 25, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. Apr. 4: Job Search Strategies; Apr. 11: Resume Strategies; Apr. 25: Interview Strategies (no class Apr. 18)

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, April 5, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will help point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and the resources available to help you succeed. (Also offered Thursday, April 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Building Confidence: Tuesdays, April 5 – 19, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Work for Yourself @50+: Thursday, April 28, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Gain the knowledge, support, and resources you need to make informed decisions about working for yourself and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment.

For the full schedule of upcoming classes and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.