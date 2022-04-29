New Ventures Maine Classes Help Participants Gain Skills, Knowledge, and Confidence to Reach Business, Career, and Finance Goals

FARMINGTON- New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for May that are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.

The full class schedule with offerings for May 2022 and beyond is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Classes include:

Grow Your Business Online: Self-paced; complete by May 31, 2022. Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business.

Making Career Choices: Tuesday, May 3, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered May 25, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

Managing Your Money Classes: Tuesdays, May 3 – 17, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three classes. May 3: Budgeting Basics; May 10: Let’s Talk About Credit; May 17: Build Your Savings.

Connecting Women to Construction Careers: Wednesday, May 4, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. This 90-minute virtual session is designed for women and underrepresented workers to explore high-wage careers within the construction trades as well as low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities.

Introduction to Self-Employment: Thursday, May 5, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Is self-employment the right choice for you? The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, steps needed for start-up, major elements of a business plan, and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered June 1, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

Building Confidence: Wednesdays, May 11 – 25, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Whether you are navigating recent changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or simply want to be more confident, join this class to assess your confidence and learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Business Basics: Wednesdays, May 11 – 25, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. This class covers the basics of a business plan, marketing, and cash planning. It will help you assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get you started with your plan.

My Money Works: Wednesdays, June 1 – 29, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

My Next Career Move: Self-paced; enroll by June 1, complete by August 31, 2022. Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Identify high-growth job fields, explore education and training options. Strengthen your resume for a targeted job search.

For the full schedule of classes and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.

About New Ventures Maine (NVME)

New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide education and economic development program administered through UMA/University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.