New Ventures Maine free summer classes

AUGUSTA – New Ventures Maine will offer free online workshops and classes statewide over the next eight weeks that are designed to help people in Maine start a business, build a career, and manage money. The full class schedule is accessible online: bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Classes include online, daytime, evening and self-paced options in three program areas:

Build Your Career

Making Career Choices: Wednesday, August 16, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed. (Also offered August 17, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

Job Search Series: Wednesdays, August 16 – 30, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. August 16: Job Search Strategies; August 23: Resume Strategies; August 30: Interview Strategies.

Start A Business

Grow Your Business Online (self-paced): Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business. Work at your own pace; complete by August 31. (Also: Grow Your Business Online: Keep My Customers, July 31, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on zoom/interactive.)

Business Basics: Wednesdays, July 26 – August 9, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Online. This class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning. Assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get started with your plan.

Exploring Self-employment: Wednesday, August 16, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. This class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.

Manage Your Money

My Money Works: Thursdays, August 3 – 31, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

Money Management Workshops: Wednesdays, August 16 – 30, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. August 16: Budgeting Basics; August 23: Let’s Talk About Credit; August 30: Build Your Savings.

For the full schedule of classes and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.

About New Ventures Maine (NVME): New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide education and economic development program administered through UMA/University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.