New Ventures Maine hires Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau as program director

AUGUSTA – New Ventures Maine (NVME) Executive Director Janet Smith has announced that NVME has hired Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau to the role of Program Director. Senechal-Jandreau was chosen through a hiring search to succeed Jean Dempster as she retires after 23 years of service with the organization.

“Suzanne has been outstanding as our workforce development manager and we are extremely fortunate that she will serve the organization in this new role,” said Smith.

The program director is responsible for developing and evaluating NVME programs in career development, small business, and financial literacy as well as managing statewide services and partnerships.

Senechal-Jandreau has worked for NVME in Aroostook County since 1997 in a number of roles, including center coordinator, regional manager, and most recently as the statewide workforce development manager. She also led NVME’s work developing Trades for ME (formally known as Totally Trades!), a series of conferences for junior high and high school-aged students to learn about careers in the trades. The first conference, held in Bangor in 2002, was the start of a 20-year program that is still going strong.

“I’ve really enjoyed my work over the past 27 years,” said Senechal-Jandreau. “My passion for this work stems from a desire to help individuals move towards economic security and this new role will give me the opportunity to support the whole organization in meeting our mission,” she said.

In addition to her many years working at NVME, Senechal-Jandreau has experience as a certified disability case manager and a licensed social worker. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work at the University of Maine at Orono and a Master of Science degree in Adult and Higher Education from University of Southern Maine. She is a Certified Financial Social Work Educator.

Jean Dempster has worked with NVME since 2000 and will retire on April 1. “Jean is highly regarded by our staff, partners, and participants,” said Smith. “She has served as our program director since 2018 and, prior to that, was a regional manager for 11 years and provided classes and coaching for participants in all of our program areas. She led the matched savings programs for NVME and held a strong belief that everyone can save money if given the tools. As she guided staff through many transitions over the years, Jean led with kindness while also exemplifying high standards.”