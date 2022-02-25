New Ventures Maine launches mini-grant competition

FARMINGTON – New Ventures Maine has announced open applications for the Spring 2022 Marketing Mini-grant competition.

The NVME Marketing Mini-grant program aims to strengthen access to markets for micro-businesses by supporting the development of marketing tools, materials, and activities. NVME will award cash mini-grants—up to $1,000 per region in six defined regions—to microenterprises for marketing projects through a competitive application process. Applications are due Friday, May 6, 2022.

Eligible applicants include individual micro-business owners, business partners, or groups of business owners. Businesses apply to the region in which they are based (see below for details).

Application criteria include: 1) Five or fewer full-time equivalent employees; 2) sales in the current calendar year; and 3) gross annual sales of no more than $150,000.

New Ventures Maine’s mini-grants support new or expanded business marketing and promotion. Winning grants must be matched by a 25 percent contribution which can come from business profits, personal funds, or other sources.

Regions and contacts are defined for the NVME Mini-grant program as follows:

Aroostook County – Karin Petrin, 768.9468, karin.petrin@maine.edu

Kennebec & Somerset Counties – Jean Dempster, 621.3434, dempster@maine.edu

Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo Counties plus businesses located in the towns of Brunswick and Harpswell – Jenn Dobransky, 386.1664, jenn.dobransky@maine.edu

Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock and Washington Counties – Karin Petrin, 768.9468, karin.petrin@maine.edu

Cumberland and York Counties – Gigi Guyton, 799.5025, gigi.guyton@maine.edu

Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties – Karleen Andrews, 557.1885, karleen.andrews@maine.edu

Marketing Mini Grants are sponsored in part by Norway Savings Bank, Katahdin Trust Company, and Kennebec Savings Bank.

For more information, contact the region representative listed above or visit the New Ventures Maine website.

New Ventures Maine provides training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For more information visit newventuresmaine.org.