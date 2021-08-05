New Ventures Maine now accepting applications for Entrepreneurship Training

FARMINGTON – Starting September 14, New Ventures Maine will offer a free twelve-week virtual course in business planning.

This course is for new entrepreneurs or existing business owners, Venturing Forth will help create a written business plan from start to finish with feedback from facilitators and fellow entrepreneurs. A sixty (60) hour course that covers topics including customers, competition, marketing, recordkeeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. In class activities, guest speakers, and homework assignments lead to the completed business plan and road map for success. The course includes three (3) follow up networking sessions. Class size is limited to thirty (30). Individuals must complete an application, attend an orientation and individual interview, and be accepted into the class.

Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 3 and can be found online via bit.ly/NVMEVenturingForth2021. The class Orientation will be held on Tuesday September 7, from 11-12:30 p.m. with interviews scheduled over the following days. The Venturing Forth class will meet remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Sept. 14 through Dec. 16 via Zoom.

Karin Petrin, trainer for the Venturing Forth course, says, “Watching businesses open and close around our communities and being a business owner myself, it is clear to me, a written plan is crucial to building and sustaining your business. This class will help you explore all aspects of your business as you write your business plan. It answers questions we don’t realize we have as we explore the legal aspects, tax implications, and financing options to help you grow your business with tools to succeed.”

There is no fee for the class. Anyone with a business idea is welcome to apply. The 60-hour course also qualifies for 3 Pass/Fail credits from the University of Maine at Augusta upon approval of the completed business plan and payment of a small processing fee. NVME abides by UMA non-discrimination policy.

To request or complete an application, register for the orientation, or get more information, contact Karin: Karin.Petrin@Maine.edu or Jenn: Jenn.Dobransky@Maine.edu at New Ventures Maine or go online to bit.ly/NVMEVenturingForth2021.

For more information on the Venturing Forth program and other classes and services offered by New Ventures Maine, visit www.newventuresmaine.org.