New Ventures Maine now accepting applications for online entrepreneurship training

FARMINGTON — New Ventures Maine (NVME) has an open call for Venturing Forth: Business Planning for Entrepreneurs, its free online course, which starts January 26, 2022.

For new entrepreneurs or existing business owners, Venturing Forth helps businesspeople create a written business plan from start to finish with feedback from facilitators and fellow entrepreneurs. The 14-week course covers topics including the customer, competition, marketing, recordkeeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. In-class activities, guest speakers, and homework assignments lead to the completed business plan and road map for success. This comprehensive course includes three follow-up networking sessions. Individuals must complete an online application and attend an orientation and individual interview to participate in this tuition-free class.

Applications are due by noon on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 and are available online.

The class Orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Orientation will be followed by individual interviews scheduled between January 19 – 21. The Venturing Forth class will meet remotely via Zoom on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. from January 26 through April 27.

“In the last two years we have seen a dramatic increase in interest in starting small businesses in Maine,” said NVME Microenterprise Specialist Karleen Andrews, trainer for the Venturing Forth course. “We also continue to witness the challenges that many small businesses are facing during the pandemic. A written plan is crucial to building and sustaining businesses in this environment. It helps to answer those questions that entrepreneurs don’t even realize they have as they explore the legal aspects, tax implications, marketing and financing options to grow their business.”

Anyone with a business idea or current business is welcome to apply. The 60-hour course also qualifies for three pass/fail credits from the University of Maine at Augusta upon approval of a completed business plan. NVME abides by UMA non-discrimination policy.

To request or complete an application, register for the orientation, or learn more, contact Karleen Andrews (207- 557-1885 or karleen.andrews@maine.edu) or Gigi Guyton (gigi.guyton@maine.edu) at New Ventures Maine or access information online.