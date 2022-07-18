New Ventures Maine offering online website development class

FARMINGTON – New Ventures Maine will offer an online, tuition-free website development class, Grow Your Business Online—Create My Site, for small business owners on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from noon – 1:30 p.m.

The Create My Site class will cover three main topics:

Design an effective website: bring the best of your brand to your customers

Create site content: make a great first impression

Create your eCommerce store: prepare, manage, and grow an online store

Guidance for creating a small business website will be provided by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine and is part of the in-depth course, Grow Your Business Online, designed to provide small business owners the tools, skills and mentorship to build a successful digital presence.

Pre-registration is required and accessible online at bit.ly/GYBO-2CreateMySite. For more information and to register, contact Karin Petrin at 768-9468 or karin.petrin@maine.edu. There is no fee for the training.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide community economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System. New Ventures Maine creates an empowering environment for Maine people to define and achieve their career, financial, and small business goals. Through tuition-free classes and individual advising, they help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets. Individual advising is available by appointment. For more information on classes and other programs and services offered by New Ventures Maine, visit newventuresmaine.org.