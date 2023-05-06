New Ventures Maine offering online website development course for small businesses

MAINE – New Ventures Maine is offering an online, on-demand course, Grow Your Business Online, designed to provide small business owners with the tools, skills and mentorship to build a successful digital presence. This course is offered at no charge to participants and is made possible through Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine.

Grow Your Business Online is offered through an online design and development platform. Entrepreneurs complete lessons at their own pace on topics that focus on their company’s brand, determining the most effective website type, creating and building a website, making the social media/website connection, using email marketing to grow sales, and understanding cybersecurity to keep customer information safe.

Entrepreneurs who participate in the class receive free tools, including:

Domain name (.com or .org)

Web site hosting (commerce or non-commerce)

Branded email address

Empower Alumni annual discount program

Participants engage in remote orientations, working/lab sessions, and drop-in hours which are strategically scheduled for participating entrepreneurs to network and troubleshoot in a remote group environment as they develop their online presence.

“This course helps business owners develop a functional website, from start to finish,” said Elaine Thomas, microenterprise program manager for New Ventures Maine and one of the workshop facilitators. “We are excited to offer entrepreneurs in Maine this free program and connection to global digital marketing experts.”

Pre-registration is required and accessible online at bit.ly/NVME-GYBO-2023. For more information, contact Alicia LaFosse at 207-753-6581 or alicia.lafosse@maine.edu.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide community economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System. New Ventures Maine creates an empowering environment for Maine people to define and achieve their career, financial, and small business goals. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, they help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets. Classes and workshops are currently offered online and in person. Individual coaching is available by appointment. For more information on classes and other programs and services offered by New Ventures Maine, visit newventuresmaine.org.

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy’s easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.