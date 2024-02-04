New Ventures Maine offers free business classes in February

AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine will offer free workshops and classes statewide in February in three program areas: career, business and financial education. Workshops and classes are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to build a career, start a business, and manage money.

The full class schedule is updated frequently and is accessible online.

Classes include online, daytime, evening and self-paced options in the three program areas (partial list):

Build Your Career

My Next Career Move: Self-paced. Online.

Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Work at your own pace; complete by April 29, 2024.

Job Search Workshops: Tuesdays, Feb. 6, Feb. 13; 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online.

Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one or both workshops. Feb. 6: Resume Strategies; Feb. 13: Interview Strategies.

Changing Jobs: Finding Work that Fits: Thursdays, Feb. 29 – March 14, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Are you considering a job change? This online class designed for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values. Three 60-minute sessions.

Start a Business

Grow Your Business Online (GYBO): Self-paced. Online. Gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to create a compelling web presence & website for your small business. Work at your own pace; complete by June 30, 2024.

Exploring Self-Employment: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online.

This workshop covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.

Business Success – Your Marketing Strategy: Thursday, Feb.22, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online. This workshop provides a framework so that you can create your marketing strategy for your business.

Manage Your Money

My Money Works: Thursdays, Feb. 22 – March 21 (5 sessions), 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, save, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

To learn more and choose a class that’s right for you, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 207-621-3440.