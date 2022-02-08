New Ventures Maine to offer online career exploration series

FARMINGTON – New Ventures Maine has opened registration for free, 90-minute virtual sessions designed for women to explore high-wage careers within the construction trades.

Connecting Women to Construction Trades will be offered on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 online; participants can choose a daytime or evening session:

Daytime session: Wednesday, March 16, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Evening session: Wednesday, March 16, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

This is an opportunity to learn about low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities in a variety of high-wage and in-demand construction careers in Maine.

“Our experience is that women do not often consider careers in the trades because they haven’t seen female role models working in these areas,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, New Ventures Maine Workforce Development Manager. “We want to provide current information to women not only about training, education, and earn-while-you-learn opportunities, but also good-paying trade jobs with benefits that currently exist in our state.”

For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEBuildYourCareer or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.

Connecting Women to Construction Trades sessions are supported by the Maine Department of Transportation.