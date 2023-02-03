New Ventures Maine tuition-free classes cover career, business, and financial education this month

MAINE – New Ventures Maine (NVME) will offer tuition-free workshops and classes in career, business, and financial education in February. Self-paced, interactive-online, and in-person workshops are designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to start a business, build a career, and manage money.

The full class schedule with new class offerings for February, March, and beyond is accessible at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Single- and multi-session workshops are offered, including:

My Next Career Move (self-paced, online): Assess your skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to career options. Enroll by March 1. Work at your own pace.

Making Career Choices: Wednesday, February 1, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Online. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop covers what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed (also offered March 7, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.).

Job Search Workshops: Wednesday, February 1 – 15, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. February 1: Job Search Strategies; February 8: Resume Strategies; February 15: Interview Strategies. (Also offered Tuesday mornings, March 14 – 28.

Business Basics: Thursdays, February 2 – 16, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Online. This class covers the basics of a business plan, marketing, and cash planning. It will help you assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get you started with your plan.

Matched Savings Information Session: Monday, February 6, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Online. Learn about matched savings programs that can help you save for a goal by matching your savings with additional funds. Find out how the programs work and ask questions.

Introduction to Self-Employment: Tuesday, February 7, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online. This class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.

Money Management Workshops: Tuesdays, February 7 – 21, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for one, two, or all three workshops. February 7: Budgeting Basics; February 14: Let’s Talk About Credit; February 21: Build Your Savings.

Business Basics: Tuesdays, February 7, March 7 & April 11, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. In Person, Portland. This class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning and is focused on food-based businesses. Assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get started with your plan. Location: St. Luke’s Community Kitchen, Portland.

Tax Readiness for the Self-Employed: Thursday, February 9, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Online. Learn how to organize your financial records, understand your tax responsibilities, become familiar with tax forms, and file your taxes with confidence. This workshop is designed for sole-proprietors.

Changing Jobs: Finding Work That Fits: Thursdays, February 9 – 23, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Online. Are you considering a job change? This online class designed for women will help you identify work options and benefits that align with your interests, skills, and values.

My Money Works: Thursdays, February 9 – March 9, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability (also offered Wednesdays, March 1 – 29, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., online).

Values + Mission = Clarity for your Business: Tuesday, February 14, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Online. This interactive workshop encourages you to roll up your sleeves, and create or refine your values and mission statements and leverage them for business planning and success.

March Preview:

· My Money Works: March 1 – 29

· Connecting Women to Construction Careers: March 2

· Venturing Forth: Business Planning for Entrepreneurs: March 13 – June 12

To sign up for any of the above classes, visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules or call 207-621-3440.