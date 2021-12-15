Night Owl Shopping this Saturday

FARMINGTON – Businesses downtown will be celebrating the season on Saturday with the Night Owl Shopping Event; the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participating stores will be stay open for late night hours, offering special sales and specialty items.

Along with shopping, participants can join in with caroling which is slated to begin at Vera’s Iron & Vine. Singers are asked to arrive around 4 p.m. for organizing. Beginning at 5 p.m. at Twice Sold Tales, the Chewonki Foundation will be doing a presentation on Owls of Maine. Included in the one-hour presentation will be a visit with several live owls.

Located on the corner of Broadway, in the former movie theater, gift wrapping by donation will be available. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Sweet Life Kettle Corn and Jess Beer Art will be available for purchase inside Divine Inspirations on the corner of Main Street and lower Broadway.

The following sales and specials will be offered at participating stores: Devaney, Doak & Garrett will be contributing 20% of their Night Owl sales to Bring Books to Life- a program of Literacy Volunteers; Minkins will be offering 20% off storewide; Mixed Up will be offering 10% off $50, 15% off $75, 20% off $100 and anyone who purchases a $100 gift certificate will get a complimentary $20; Pins & Needles will be offering the same gift certificate sale ($20 off for a $100 gift certificate) and will be offering 25% off storewide (excluding consignment and discount items).

The following stores will be also be open:

Twice Sold Tales

Divine Inspirations

Vera’s Iron & Vine

Center For Entrepreneurial Studies

3D Games

Touch of Class

Orange Cat Cafe

Everyday Music

Sandy River Relics

Wicked Good Candy

By making a purchase at any of the participating stores, shoppers will automatically be entered into a raffle to win 40 free small Giffords ice cream cones and two tickets to the Sandy River Music Festival. A winner will be announced on Monday.

For questions or more information please contact Amber Stone at 779-6276.