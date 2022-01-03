OTIS FCU renews membership in UWTVA’s Corporate Champion Circle

JAY – OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it has renewed its membership in United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s Corporate Champion Circle as a Gold Sponsor, pledging $3,000 to the organization.

“We are very proud of our ongoing and deepening partnership with United Way of the Tri-Valley Area,” said Sarah Hayes, director of marketing and communications at OTIS FCU. “In light of UWTVA’s new strategic plan and goal of working to improve financial education and stability for youth and adults in greater Franklin County, contributing as a corporate partner makes more sense than ever. We thank United Way for all that they do for our community and are thrilled to help support UWTVA’s mission and vision via our Corporate Champion Circle membership.”

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area launched its Corporate Champion Circle (CCC) program in 2018. Participating businesses join the CCC on an annual basis at the Silver, Gold, or Platinum levels by pledging $1,500, $3,000, or $5,000, respectively. UWTVA then leverages these funds to positively impact the community and, in turn, provides CCC partners with various marketing opportunities such as event sponsorship and social media promotion.

Since its inception, the Corporate Champion Circle has grown to include 18 corporate partners, almost 100% of which have chosen to renew their memberships each year.

“United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is honored to have OTIS Federal Credit Union as a gold member of its Corporate Champion Circle,” said Lisa Park Laflin, executive director of the UWTVA. “Both OTIS FCU and United Way do so much good for our communities – including addressing food insecurity – and it is a natural partnership. We appreciate their generosity and commitment to our communities.”

OTIS FCU is a long-time supporter of UWTVA and was honored with the organization’s Summit Award in 2017 for committee involvement, social media promotion, and participation in UWTVA’s Packs for Progress and Pantry Project initiatives. Individuals and organizations receiving the Summit Award “were selected because of their year-long participation; help in increasing the visibility of the United Way; and commitment to advancing the United Way’s mission and/or significant staff engagement.” Hayes, who serves on UWTVA’s Board of Directors and as the chairperson of UWTVA’s Communications and Marketing Committee, was also recognized in 2020 with UWTVA’s “I Have the Power” Award, which honors “an outstanding member of the community that has helped United Way cultivate new audiences through media coverage and outreach.”