OTIS Federal Credit Union and local community unite for Annual Yard Sale to End Hunger in Maine

JAY — On Saturday, August 20, OTIS Federal Credit Union held its Annual Yard Sale to raise funds for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

There was a large selection of yard sale items available this year, and prices were donation-based as usual. These items were generously donated by both community members and OTIS employees. Eight OTIS employees, including family, and a representative from Synergent volunteered their time to help set up and staff the event.

After a remarkable turnout, the 2022 Annual Yard Sale raised $2,463.45, exceeding last year’s record-breaking total.

“We continue to see the community come together, and this year was no exception,” OTIS FCU President and CEO Chris Bouchard stated. “A special and sincere thank you to our local community members who donated items throughout the month in preparation for this event, and our dedicated staff who volunteered their time to making this a success! We would not have been able to hold this special event without them. To see the community come out with such significant support for a great cause is nothing short of impressive.”

The Yard Sale funds that were raised will be distributed throughout the year to local food pantries and hunger organizations.