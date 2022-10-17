OTIS Federal Credit Union announces celebration of International Credit Union Day on Oct 20

JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union invites you to join them in celebrating International Credit Union Day on Thursday, October 20th! This year’s theme is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.” OTIS swag bags and freshly popped popcorn will be available as well as delicious donuts, apples, and cider from Berry Fruit Farm! And don’t miss out on the BBQ lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (hamburgers and hotdogs provided by Castonguay Meats)! Food and giveaways will be while supplies last. All are welcome, and the staff at OTIS FCU hopes to see you there!

International Credit Union (ICU) Day, which is recognized on the third Thursday of October, celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement. The goal is to raise awareness about the tremendous work that credit unions and other financial cooperatives are doing around the world and give members the opportunity to get more engaged. The day of festivities for credit unions and financial cooperatives globally includes fundraisers, open houses, contests, picnics, volunteering, and parades.