OTIS Federal Credit Union awards five $500 scholarships to local high school seniors

JAY – Five graduating high school seniors from area towns were recently awarded scholarships of $500 each from OTIS Federal Credit Union. The scholarship recipients submitted brief essays for consideration, along with completed scholarship applications, letters of recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor, and copies of letters of acceptance from a college, university, or technical school.

This year’s scholarship winners are Jack Gilbert of Spruce Mountain High School, Kaitlyn Paul of Spruce Mountain High School, Alexandria Dyke of Dirigo High School, Haley Walsh of Mt. Blue High School, and Summer Fay of Mt. Blue High School.

To be eligible for the OTIS scholarship, applicants were required to be a primary member of OTIS FCU, to be a graduating high school senior, to have been accepted to a post-secondary school, and to be continuing their higher education within one year of completing high school.

Scholarship recipients were selected by the Credit Union’s Scholarship Committee, comprised of employees of OTIS FCU as well as members of its Board of Directors.