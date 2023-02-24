OTIS Federal Credit Union helps break fundraising records for ending hunger in 2022

JAY – OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it raised over $20,000 for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger in 2022. Some specific fundraising activities undertaken by the Credit Union throughout 2022 included hosting a Soup Day, Yard Sale, Plant Sale, and multiple Book Sales; and selling sunflowers, craft items, and Narrow Gauge movie passes.

Fundraising totals were announced at the Ending Hunger Celebration Luncheon, held on February 15 at the Harraseekett Inn in Freeport. OTIS FCU representatives attending included Chris Bouchard, President/CEO; Darice Roy, Vice President; Ryan Souther, Digital Branch & Facilities Manager; and Kimberly Couture, Director of Marketing & Communications. Darice and Ryan are Co-Chairs of OTIS FCU’s Ending Hunger Committee.

For the calendar year of 2022, there was 100% participation by Maine Credit Unions for the Ending Hunger Campaign. The amount raised statewide came to $1,000,434.19, making the total raised since 1990 over $12.3 million.

After including a “bonus” from the Maine Credit Union League for being in the top 25 credit unions for fundraising, OTIS has a total amount of $21,827.90 that will be distributed to hunger organizations in the local community.