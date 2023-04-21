OTIS Federal Credit Union hosts Easter Egg Hunt for local community

JAY – OTIS FCU’s Easter Egg Hunt returned this year on Saturday, April 8. Even though it was a chilly morning, this much-loved community event continued to be a hit, drawing many young participants and their families.

The event was divided into three age groups, each with their own starting time and designated egg-hunting area. Throughout the event, families had the opportunity to photograph their child with the Easter Bunny. Big smiles were all around, especially for the three winners who found the Golden Egg! Each won an Easter Basket full of goodies.

A special shout-out to the many staff volunteers that dedicated their time during and leading up to this event. Coming together as a community is more important than ever. Thank you to all who came!