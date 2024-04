JAY – Are you a high school senior who will be graduating this year with plans to pursue higher education? The Credit Union will be awarding five $1,000 scholarships to 2024 graduates who are members of OTIS FCU and who have been accepted to a post-secondary school.

Please visit https://www.otisfcu.coop/resources/scholarships/ to learn more and to download the application today.

The deadline for application submission is May 3, 2024.