OTIS Federal Credit Union promotes three and hires two staff members

JAY – OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it recently promoted three of its staff members and welcomed two new hires.

Jannell Pomeroy – Promoted to Teller Supervisor. She has been a Teller at the Credit Union for four years.

Emma Blaisdell – Promoted from Teller to Assistant Teller Supervisor.

Natalie Allen – Promoted to Member Specialist/IRAs. Prior to this new position, she worked as a Teller at the Credit Union for over two and a half years.

Amber McKenna and Brandy Dustin were also recently welcomed to the Teller department.

OTIS FCU congratulates all five employees, whose dedication and experience add to the overall strength of the OTIS team.

About OTIS Federal Credit Union

OTIS Federal Credit Union was founded in April of 1954 by eleven local millworkers. Pooling their respective deposits of $5 each, they associated themselves as charter members of OTIS under the provision of the Federal Credit Union Act. At a time in America when obtaining a loan was difficult for the average family, the founders of OTIS sought to form a cooperative, independent financial institution operated and controlled solely by its local membership.

Since its inception, OTIS has been committed not only to providing quality financial products and services to its shareholders, but to giving back to the community. Today, OTIS is a full-service financial center offering real estate, auto, and personal lending; online and mobile banking; a variety of checking, savings, and investment accounts; Visa debit and credit cards; financial planning; and much more. OTIS serves more than 13,000 members and holds over $238 million in assets, employing 29 people from Jay and the surrounding area. The Credit Union is located at 170 Main Street in Jay, Maine. For more information, please visit www.otisfcu.coop or call (207) 897-0900.