OTIS Federal Credit Union renews Corporate Champion Circle with United Way

FARMINGTON – United Way is honored to have OTIS Federal Credit Union as part of our Corporate Champion Circle. OTIS has a long history of community involvement, especially when it comes to hunger! United Way’s Corporate Champion Circle is a unique opportunity for local businesses and organizations to positively impact the community. Business memberships help United Way of the Tri-Valley Area continue improving people’s lives and our community.

If you have a business and would like to learn more about the Corporate Champion Circle and how you can make a difference in the community, visit www.uwtva.org/donors/corporate-champion-circle or call Kendra at (207) 778-5048 x2.

For more information about United Way call (207) 778-5048, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on United Way events and programs be sure to follow United Way on Facebook and Instagram.

