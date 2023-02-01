OTIS Federal Credit Union returns $277,759.57 to members with Bonus Dividend and Interest Refund

JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it posted a 5% Bonus Dividend and Interest Refund on January 1, 2023, resulting in a total of $277,759.57 paid out to members for the year 2022. Over the past eighteen years, OTIS FCU has returned over $6 million to both its savers and borrowers via this annual practice.

“For all of us at OTIS, 2022 was a year of change. We want to thank our members for working with staff as they endeavored to navigate those changes,” OTIS FCU President/CEO Chris Bouchard stated. “The 5% Bonus Dividend and Interest Refund was a result of the Credit Union’s success last year, and we were grateful to return it to our members. After all, as an OTIS member, you aren’t just a number – you’re an owner, contributing to and directly benefiting from the Credit Union’s success. We are eager to embark on 2023 and look forward to sharing our growth together. We understand you have many financial options to choose from. Thank you for choosing OTIS.”

OTIS FCU’s Bonus Dividend and Interest Refund program is the only one of its kind statewide, and rewards members in proportion to their economic participation in the Credit Union.