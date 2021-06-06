Palmer Realty is now Palmer Realty Group under new ownership

FARMINGTON – This Maine family-owned and operated Real Estate Agency will continue to be family-owned and operated with the recent purchase by the Hufnagel family.

Palmer Realty was established by John S. Palmer in the spring of 1945 in Temple, moving to 145 Wilton Road in Farmington in 1951. Carol and Willard Hatch carried on the family business and in 2011, building a beautiful office located at 380 Wilton Road in Farmington. Drew and Christine Hufnagel are the new owners and are eager to continue offering the personal service in real estate that you deserve.

Drew and Christine Hufnagel live with their two children, Maggie and Connor, and their two dogs in Farmington. Maggie and Connor are excited about the family business and about being a part of things as soon as they can.

Drew and Christine created an LLC for the purchase and renamed the agency, Palmer Realty Group. They are committed to the personal service philosophy including years of knowledge, experience, integrity, and energy combined with forward thinking and responsible realtors to work closely with you.

Drew brings 30 years of knowledge and experience in the housing and construction fields. He has immersed himself in our community in a variety of ways: volunteering in youth athletics and non-profit community programs, serving in positions such as town selectman, county budget committee member, police officer and detective are some of the examples that demonstrate the investment and commitment Drew has made in our community. Drew has been providing real estate services since 2017 and has recently transitioned into the role of designated broker for Palmer Realty Group.

Christine recently retired from social services after 20 years with a Maine Community Action Agency and years of clinical experience prior to that. Christine has achieved her sales agent’s license and brings vast interpersonal skills and business acumen to her new role. Her primary role will be managing the office and business affairs. Christine will likely answer the phone when you call or greet you when you arrive at the office. She is looking forward to partnering with the community and linking buyers and sellers with Palmer Realty Group licensees to continue her passion of helping people achieve their dreams.

We invite you to contact us about your real estate dreams. Whether buying a cottage or a castle, multi-family, land, camp, or commercial property, we invite you to put our personal service to work for you today. Check us out at www.PalmerRealtymaine.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You can also call 207-778-4444 or stop in at 380 Wilton Road in Farmington, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.