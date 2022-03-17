Request for proposal United Way Youth Leadership

FARMINGTON – The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Youth Leadership Council has a unique grant opportunity for individuals or organizations for which it is seeking proposals.

The following criteria apply:

Individuals or organizations (which include applicants that are non-profit, businesses, municipalities, faith based organizations or schools) may apply.

The proposed program must be delivered in and include youth from Franklin County and or Livermore and Livermore Falls.

A maximum of $1,500.00 will be awarded to any one individual or organization who has a project that will make a positive impact on youth. This may include awareness of mental health, eating disorders, bullying prevention, positive peer relationships and other.

Projects will need to be completed by June 9, 2022.

Applications are due April 1, 2022.

To apply you can go to Fostercte.com