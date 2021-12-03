Saddleback Mountain officially opens for second season

RANGELEY – Saddleback Mountain, Maine’s third largest ski resort which reopened in 2020 after a five-year closure, will officially open for skiing and riding on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. The resort opens with top-to-bottom skiing and riding on the Royal Tiger Slope, served by the South Branch Quad. Lift tickets can be purchased for $39 at www.saddlebackmaine.com.

The snowmaking crew at Saddleback will closely monitor temperatures and work to continue snowmaking and terrain expansion over the next several days as weather conditions allow. The next phase will be to open Grey Ghost and the Rangeley Quad, as well as a push to build a solid snow base on Green Weaver down to the Kennebago Quad.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to Saddleback for the start of our second winter season,” said Andy Shepard, general manager for Saddleback. “We look forward to providing families a safe outdoor venue to make some magical memories on the slopes,” he added. “Our goal is to continue to provide a top-to-bottom, quality snow experience our Saddleback community has come to expect.”

Beginners and guests looking to hone their ski skills can book lessons online through the Roger Page Ski & Ride School, which officially opens on Dec. 11 for the 2021/22 Winter Season. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited space and high demand.

On the dining front, Saddleback is excited to roll out a new menu at the Market Café on the second floor of the base lodge. And the newly renovated Pub at Saddleback features picturesque mountainside views and a menu that highlights local farms and producers.

Resort hours of operation will be as follows:

Saddleback Operating Hours & Services

Tickets & Season Pass Office Daily 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rentals Daily 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Roger Page Ski & Ride School Desk Daily 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Retail Store Daily 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Market Place Cafe – 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Pub: Wednesday – Saturday 11a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Give The Gift of a Saddleback Experience

The Saddleback retail store is fully stocked with new holiday gifts and apparel from hats and t-shirts to water bottles and Christmas ornaments. And, for the skiers and riders on the list a Saddleback Gift Card is a perfect option. Gift cards for lift tickets and season passes can be purchased in person at the ticket office.

To purchase a Season Pass, visit www.saddlebackmaine.com/shop/season-passes/.