SCORE Central Maine named Regional Chapter of the Year

AUBURN – SCORE Central Maine has been named the Northeast Region 2023 Chapter of the Year, the highest annual recognition for SCORE chapters. The Northeast region, one of eight regions covering the entire U.S. includes Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.

SCORE Central Maine was recognized for its outstanding involvement, impact, and support to the local small businesses in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Kennebec, Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin County. Demonstrating incredible growth in services, SCORE Central Maine provided free and confidential business mentoring and business education to over 1,930 local entrepreneurs and small business owners in 2022.

With expertise across all phases of business, SCORE Central Maine Chapter is comprised of 34 dedicated mentors and subject matter experts who volunteer to help small business owners start-up or grow their business. SCORE Central Maine ranked in the top 20 chapters nationally for exceptional client engagement.

SCORE Central Maine Chapter Chair Bill Webster noted “this award was not only about the high level of services provided to its clients, it’s about the tremendous contribution the Chapter has made in changing the lives in the underserved immigrant communities.”

Since 1964, SCORE “Counselors to America’s Small Business” has assisted more than 12 million aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners through counseling and business workshops. More than 10,000 volunteer business counselors in 235 chapters serve their communities through entrepreneur education dedicated to the formation, growth and success of small businesses.

For more information about SCORE Maine, call 207-772-1147 or visit Central Maine SCORE on the Web at www.score.org/centralmaine