Second Annual Phillips Area Trade Show, April 15

PHILLIPS – The Phillips Area Community Center is hosting the Second Annual Trade Show on Saturday, April 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. The show is open to any business or organization in Phillips, Avon, and Madrid.

It doesn’t matter whether you are an established business or starting a new one: it’s important to get your name out there. This show gives you the opportunity to meet other business owners and share information.

Many new families have moved to the area since the last show, so this event provides visibility and networking opportunities. The show is free to the public but donations are greatly appreciated.

Tables are $10.00 each and must be reserved in advance. Tables and chairs will be provided by the PACC. Those who would like to display only their business cards or brochures may do so for a small donation. Arrangements must be made prior to the day of the show.

For more information, contact Winona Davenport at 639-4296.