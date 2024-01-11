SeniorsPlus announces new members to the Board of Directors

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, announces the election of three new members to its Board of Directors.

Joining the Board are Nancy Ligertwood Allen of Wilton, Colleen Fournier of Leeds, and Judy Rawlings of Chesterville. Allen is a retired educator who was the Director of Franklin County Adult and Community Education. Fournier is a commercial loan officer at Androscoggin Bank. A retired nonprofit professional, Rawlings is the former director of SAVES in Farmington.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. In 2023, SeniorsPlus served a diverse population of almost 8,000 clients and fielded 170,000 phone inquiries.