SeniorsPlus receives Best Places to Work in Maine 2023 recognition

LEWISTON – The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group and BridgeTower Media have named SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. SeniorsPlus, a nonprofit, has been recognized in the medium-sized company category. SeniorsPlus has 135 statewide employees and is headquartered in Lewiston with additional offices in Wilton and Norway.

“SeniorsPlus is proud of this honor and we attribute our success to our wonderful team of employees,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO. “We pride ourselves on listening to our staff and working to accommodate their schedules and interests to encourage their best work.”

Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been improving the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, SeniorsPlus provides statewide services with an emphasis on Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties for core services (ie nutrition and information and assistance) that support independent living, healthy aging, and fight isolation.

The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Annually, SeniorsPlus serves more than 8,000 individuals and fields 170,000 phone inquiries. SeniorsPlus offers a network of support, including information and assistance, short-term care management, Medicare counseling, caregiver support and respite, health and wellness education, benefits counseling, and Meals on Wheels and congregate dining.

Best Places to Work in Maine identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Maine in three categories: small companies (15-49 U.S. employees), medium companies (50-249 U.S. employees) and large companies (250 or more U.S. employees). To be considered, companies must have at least 15 full-time or part-time employees working in Maine; be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in the state of Maine; and be in business a minimum of one year.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings. There were two parts used to determine the rankings. The first consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics, worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which consisted of 75 percent of the total. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. The final rankings will be announced at the October 11 awards program.

“The 2023 Best Places to Work in Maine know that the people in their organizations are the key to their success. The companies foster a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media for the East Division. “We are pleased to join our partners, the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Best Companies Group, in honoring these businesses.”

The winners will be honored October 11 at a celebration at the Augusta Civic Center.

For an updated listing of sponsors and more information about the event, visit bestplacestoworkme.com.

About the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management: The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management is a group of dedicated professional volunteers who work to support and promote the profession across the State of Maine. The organization supports and sponsors initiatives in various areas including workforce readiness, scholarships, diversity and inclusion, government affairs, college relations and SHRM certification. The organization is affiliated with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a global membership organization committed to the advancement of the HR profession. For more information, visit maineshrm.org.

About Best Companies Group: Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that ranks companies based on established research methodology. The surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention. For more information, visit bestcompaniesgroup.com.