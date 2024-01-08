Six Marketing Mini-Grant winners announced by New Ventures Maine

AUGUSTA – New Ventures Maine (NVME) has announced the winners of the statewide Fall 2023 Marketing Mini-Grant Competition.

Six winners in six regions across Maine have received cash grants of $1,000 awarded through a competitive application process. Winners for each region were named as follows:

The Whole Almond (Southern Maine) produces plant-based dairy products, nut butters, and baked goods using sustainable and zero-waste practices.

Remo (Western Maine) is a web-based application that empowers educators and students in grades 4-12 around reading.

Tandem Glass (Midcoast Maine) is a glassblowing studio and gallery in Dresden featuring unique, contemporary hand-blown glassware and lighting.

Martin Woods Farm (Central Maine) is a family-friendly farm featuring horseback riding, farm-raised and value-added foods, agritourism, mobile vending, and musical events.

Axe Women Loggers of Maine (North Central/Downeast Maine) is a team of professional timber sports athletes that competes, performs, and teaches logging sports at expos and festivals.

The Shamrock Café (Northern Maine) is a restaurant offering breakfast and lunch, party platters, and take-and-bake meals.

Mini-grants support new or expanded business marketing and promotion. Contest criteria for small business applicants included: 1) Five or fewer full-time equivalent employees; 2) sales in the current calendar year; and 3) gross annual sales of no more than $150,000 from the previous calendar year.

The competition was sponsored in part by Katahdin Trust Company, Norway Savings Bank, and Kennebec Savings Bank.

About New Ventures Maine (NVME): New Ventures Maine provides free classes and individual coaching in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money. A statewide program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, NVME helps Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. For a full class schedule and more information visit newventuresmaine.org.