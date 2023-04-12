Skowhegan Savings Bank opens new building in Farmington

FARMINGTON – After a decade of operations in Franklin County, Skowhegan Savings Bank has opened a brand new building in Farmington.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week, with bank personnel, board members, and senior management in attendance along with municipal officials from Farmington and Carrabassett Valley, representatives from Senator Angus King’s office, and community business owners.

Contractors and vendors involved with the construction of the new building included Dale Knowlton, Mark Jones Drywall, Austin from ABT Plumbing & Heating, Kevin and Kody Vining from EL Vining & Son, Alan Cobb from Ware Butler, Travis Bessey from Sherwin Williams, Rob Shibley from Bob’s Cash Fuel, John Lynch from Lynch Landscaping, Don Perkins from Quality Electric, and Bob Cayer from Cayer Security

The new location is directly off the Wilton Road in Farmington, near the Hannaford Drive intersection.

This replaces the offices located in the historic building in the Hannaford Plaza. By building a new building for the Farmington Branch, Skowhegan Savings ensures that the bank is fully accessible. Formerly, some of the bank services were housed on the second story of the building in the Hannaford Plaza, and the accessible entrance was a lengthy series of ramps to reach the doors.

The new building hosts all the offices on the ground floor, with an easy to navigate entrance. The offices inside are spacious and inviting.

The Farmington branch provides the same full-service banking experience as the other branches in Franklin County and beyond, with a few additional specialty items such as printing of new debit cards.

Skowhegan Savings Bank President David Cyr said that the bank is a 153 year old company, and that the bank has a history of slow, stable growth, a pattern they plan to continue.

While they continue to offer more electronic services, retaining a high quality of in-person services is important, Cyr said, as is building healthy relationships in the community.

In Franklin County, Skowhegan Savings Bank operates branches in Farmington, Rangeley, and Kingfield.