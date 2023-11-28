Skowhegan Savings celebrates the holidays with yearly $20,000 donation

SKOWHEGAN – Skowhegan Savings will again celebrate the holiday season with their third annual “Season of Giving” by donating $20,000 to 20 local nonprofits. Started in 2021, the bank’s employees annually select 20 nonprofits in their communities, by branch and departments, to give $1,000 grants to as part of the program.

“The bank and our employees take great pride in being a part of our communities and our second annual Season of Giving gives us just another way to show our appreciation to these communities, that support us year-round, by spreading a little extra holiday cheer at the end of each year,” said David Cyr, president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings. “Our employees really enjoy having the opportunity to select the nonprofits, it’s always fun to see the diversity of organizations that they select and to witness the nonprofit’s appreciation when they surprise them with these grants. I’m proud to be part of an organization whose employees are so passionate about giving back to their communities.”

Grant winners are kept anonymous until they are announced on the bank’s social media over the course of 20 days, beginning on Giving Tuesday and ending by Christmas day. Last year’s Season of Giving recipients included local food pantries, humane societies, and other community initiatives statewide.

Watch a video from Cyr explaining the Season of Giving project here.