Skowhegan Savings employees donate $20,000 to 20 local nonprofits

SKOWHEGAN – Skowhegan Savings employees recently donated $20,000 to 20 local nonprofits during their third annual Season of Giving. Started in 2021, the bank’s employees annually select 20 nonprofits in their communities, by branch and departments, to give $1,000 grants to as part of the program.

“The bank and our employees take great pride in being a part of our communities and this gives us just another way to show our appreciation to these communities, that support us year-round, by spreading goodwill at the end of each year,” David Cyr said, president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings.

This year’s Season of Giving recipients included local food pantries, humane societies and other community initiatives, including the Winslow Community Food Cupboard.

Our Jackman branch wanted to recognize the Winslow Food Cupboard – who makes two trips a month up to Jackman with their food truck full of fresh produce, canned goods, baked goods to donate to those in need in the community.

“We’ve been taking our food trailer up to Jackman for the past nine months, helping about 100 residence in that area per trip,” Bruce Bottiglierie said, operations manager of the Winslow Food Cupboard, in an email. “Thank you very much for the generous donation, we certainly appreciate it.”

On the bank’s fifth day of Season of Giving, the employees of the Norridgewock branch selected the Norridgewock Sportsman Alliance as their 2023 grant recipient. The association is made up of a group of volunteers who work year-round to make sure that Norridgewock area ATV and snowmobiles trails are ride ready for people to enjoy.

“The club appreciates any donations from landowners, memberships, grants and volunteers. Thank you so much Skowhegan Savings Bank,” a member of the Norridgewock Sportsman Association stated in a social post.

The bank’s credit administration and internal controls departments surprised Widows Sons Sons of Hiram with their $1,000 grant.

“They were so excited about the donation, it was really great to see their appreciation,” Darlene Salisbury said, AVP audit and compliance officer for the bank. “Our team always looks forward to participating in the bank’s Season of Giving program each year, as it’s another opportunity for us to give back to our community.”

The Sons of Hiram raise funds to donate to several local Masonic Lodges, which is then dispersed to local food cupboards and in the form of scholarships to area students.

Other nonprofits, that received Season of Giving grants this year, included:

Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice Services

Bread of Life

Camp Sunshine

Dexter Public Health Association

Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County

Kennebec Valley Humane Society

Madison Main St Middle School Food Pantry

Maine Needs

Mallet School Food Pantry

New Beginnings Maine

People Who Care Food Cupboard

Skowhegan Community Food Cupboard

St. Peter Thrift Shop & Food Pantry

Sugarloaf Ski Club (King’s Kids)

Sweet Dreams Project

The Rangeley Giving Tree

Waterville Humane Society

“Our employees really enjoy having the opportunity to select the nonprofits, it’s always fun to see the diversity of organizations that they select and to witness the nonprofit’s appreciation when they surprise them with these grants,” Cyr said. “I’m proud to be part of an organization whose employees are so passionate about giving back to their communities.”

In 2023, the bank donated over $400,000 to local nonprofits and community initiatives. For more information about the Skowhegan Savings’ Charitable Foundation or the Season of Giving program, please visit skowhegan.com.