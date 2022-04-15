Mt. Abram Regional Health Center welcomes new nurse practitioner

KINGFIELD – This April, staff at Mt. Abram Regional Health Center are pleased to welcome Jennifer Caudell, nurse practitioner. She has been providing care at another HealthReach practice, the Belgrade Regional Health Center, since 2016.

Caudell earned her Master of Science degree with a concentration in Nursing from the North Georgia College and State University in 2009, where she had previously completed both Associate and Bachelor of Science degrees. She is board certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Her areas of clinical expertise include pediatrics, college health, addiction and emergency medicine.

“I like to meet patients where they are on the road of life,” Caudell said.

Jennifer joins Dr. Diane Zavotsky; licensed clinical social worker Angela Kristoff; and psychiatric nurse practitioner Tina Newsom. Our clinicians offer medical and behavioral health services to patients of all ages. Our Mt. Abram practice has proudly served area residents and visitors to Kingfield and the surrounding towns since its founding in 1986.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of 12 Federally Qualified Health Centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high quality medical and behavioral healthcare to residents of 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.