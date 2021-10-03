Start a business class offered by New Ventures Maine

AUGUSTA – New Ventures Maine is offering an online, free class for individuals that are considering self-employment or starting a business. Business Basics is a three-session, online, tuition-free class offered by New Ventures Maine on Wednesdays, Oct. 6- 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It is intended for individuals that are considering ways to supplement their income or to start a small business.

This class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning and is suitable for individuals who are thinking about starting a business, or who are in the start-up phase of a new business. Karleen Andrews, a Microenterprise Specialist for the Western Region of New Ventures Maine will facilitate the class.

To register online for this class or any free class of New Ventures Maine, please visit https://newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ For more information please contact Karleen Andrews at karleen.andrews@maine.edu or call her at (207) 557-1885.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta and University of Maine System. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, they help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets.

For more information on our programs, classes, and resources please visit newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092 to find the center closest to you.