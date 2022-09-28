Stevie J’s under new ownership

LIVERMORE FALLS – Stevie J’s Burgers and Burritos will be closing out the 2022 season under new ownership. Steve and Rhonda Jones are excited to pass the golden burrito to Derek Pomeroy and Destiny Cook of Livermore. The business will be run with the same friendly staff and service.

Located at 24 Main Street in downtown Livermore Falls, the delicious menu will remain the same with a few vegan and vegetarian options being added this year and more additions to come in the spring. Derek and Destiny look forward to meeting all the existing customers and welcoming the new. Steve and Rhonda would like to thank everyone for the years of support and look forward to new adventures in retirement.

Stevie J’s will close for the season this Saturday October 1, and will reopen May 24, 2023.