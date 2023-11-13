Sugarloaf announces new Head Chef at 45 North, Jennifer Himes

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Sugarloaf is excited to announce Jennifer Himes as the new head chef at 45 North, one of the resort’s premier dining establishments at the Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel. With her extensive culinary experience and unwavering passion for creating exceptional dishes, Jennifer is set to bring a fresh perspective to the table.

Under Jennifer’s leadership, guests can expect an elevated dining experience at 45 North. “Her passion, creativity, and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly shine through in every dish,” says Cathy Ryle, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Sugarloaf. Jennifer’s unique culinary vision will be reflected in the revamped menu, which will feature exciting additions such as a delectable duck and dumpling dish. With her expertise, guests are in for a treat as they embark on a culinary adventure at 45 North.

When asked what first brought her to Sugarloaf, Jennifer expressed her excitement, saying, “When I moved to Maine to work at Sugarloaf, it felt like home for me. Even during my brief time away, I knew I would always end up back in Maine. When Cathy called me about a position at Sugarloaf, I was thrilled. We had worked well together before, and I was excited to work under her leadership again.”

Jennifer Himes has been an integral part of the Sugarloaf family since 2020, first joining as the chef at Bullwinkle’s. Her dedication and expertise have made her a valuable asset to the team since she started her career with Boyne at our Michigan Resorts in 2003. Himes successfully ran operations at both the Jordan and Summit Hotels at Sunday River and is eager to continue her culinary journey at Sugarloaf.

Karl Strand, President and General Manager of Sugarloaf, shared his enthusiasm for Jennifer’s appointment, stating “Jennifer’s expertise and dedication have made her an invaluable member of our team. We are confident that her leadership at 45 North will enhance the overall dining experience for our guests, and we look forward to the exciting changes she will bring to the mountain.”

As the winter season approaches, Jennifer is looking forward to enjoying more time snowshoeing and skiing, further immersing herself in the vibrant Sugarloaf community.

For more information about Sugarloaf and the exciting culinary experiences awaiting guests at 45 North, please visit www.sugarloaf.com.