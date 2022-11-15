Sugarloaf employees distribute $22,909 to local communities

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust met recently for their semi-annual meeting to distribute funds to community organizations. The Trust awarded a total of $22,909 to the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Western Maine Center for Children, Stratton School’s After School Programming, Town of Eustis Snack Pack Program and Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ Youth Programming.

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit trust, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area. The trust provides financial assistance to organizations with nonprofit, tax-exempt status. The goal of this assistance is to encourage the growth in existing human service and cultural organizations and to develop new organizations that will involve and improve the Sugarloaf area.

The Trust was established in early 1984, when the employees of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation began contributing on a volunteer basis to the Trust through a payroll deduction program. These contributions were, and continue to be, matched by Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation. Additionally, donations from the annual Sugarloaf Marathon and local community members are much appreciated.

The Trust currently donates on average $50,000 into the community each year.

Requests for the spring distribution of funds should be received by March 15, 2023. Applications can

be submitted on-line at: www.sugarloaf.com/sugarloaf-region-charitable-trust