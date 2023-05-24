Sugarloaf employees distribute $25,103 to local community

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust met recently for the semi-annual meeting to distribute funds to community organizations. In support of local programs, the Trust awarded a total of $25,103 to High Peaks Creative Council, Kingfield POPs, Greater Franklin Food Council, Maine Mountain Children’s House, Maine Huts & Trails, Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society, Phillips Public Library, and Sugarloaf Ski Club.

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit trust, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area. The Trust provides financial assistance to organizations with nonprofit, tax-exempt status. The goal of this assistance is to encourage the growth in existing human service and cultural organizations and to develop new organizations that will involve and improve the Sugarloaf area.

The Trust was established in 1984 when the employees of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation began contributing on a volunteer basis to the Trust through a payroll deduction program. These contributions were, and continue to be, matched by Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation. Additionally, in 2023, donations from the Sugarloaf Marathon, WinterKids, donor-advised Eric Fund at the Maine Community Foundation, and local community members are much appreciated. The Trust currently donates on average $50,000 to the community each year.

Requests for the fall distribution of funds should be received by September 15, 2023. Applications can be submitted online at: www.sugarloaf.com/ sugarloaf-region-charitable- trust.