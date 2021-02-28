Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust now accepting applications



CARRABASSETT VALLEY − The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is accepting applications from local organizations for distribution of funds. Local organizations need to show eligibility of non-profit status, need for private financial support, and have an impact on the Sugarloaf region communities.

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit trust, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area. The trust provides financial assistance to organizations with nonprofit, tax-exempt status. The goal of this assistance is to encourage the growth in existing human service and cultural organizations and to develop new organizations that will involve and improve the Sugarloaf area.

The Trust was established in early 1984, when the employees of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation began contributing on a volunteer basis to the trust through a payroll deduction program. These contributions were, and continue to be, matched by Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation. Additionally, proceeds from the annual Sugarloaf Marathon and private donations are also contributing to the Trust.

The Trust donated $33,075 to the following organizations in 2020:

• Webster Library

• Stratton/Eustis Lions Club: Stratton School Snack Pack Program

• Carrabassett Valley Academy

• Stratton/Eustis Food Pantry

• Salem Economic Ministry Food Pantry

• Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry: 2020 Community Fund

• Western Maine Center for Children

• United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust must receive requests for the spring distribution of funds by April 1, 2021. Requests can be made online, at www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust, or written and mailed to: Sarah Strunk, Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust, Sugarloaf, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947-9799. For more information, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust.