Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust now accepting applications

CARRABASSETT VALLEY − The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is accepting applications from local organizations for distribution of funds. Local organizations need to show eligibility of non-profit status, need for private financial support, and have an impact on the Sugarloaf region communities.

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit trust, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area. The trust provides financial assistance to organizations with nonprofit, tax-exempt status. The goal of this assistance is to encourage the growth in existing human service and cultural organizations and to develop new organizations that will involve and improve the Sugarloaf area.

The Trust was established in early 1984, when the employees of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation began contributing on a volunteer basis to the Trust through a payroll deduction program. These contributions were, and continue to be, matched by Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation. Additionally, proceeds from the annual Sugarloaf Marathon and private donations are also contributing to the Trust.

The Trust donated $50,634 to the following organizations in 2021:

∙ Adaptive Outdoor Education Center

∙ Greater Franklin Food Council

∙ High Peaks Alliance

∙ Maine Mountain Children’s House

∙ Mt. Abram High School

∙ Rangeley Friends of the Arts

∙ Stratton School

∙ Stratton-Eustis Lions Club

∙ The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies

∙ The Stanley Museum

∙ United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

∙ Weld Historical Society

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust must receive requests for the spring distribution of funds by April 15, 2022. Requests can be made online, at www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust, or written and mailed to: Sarah Strunk, Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust, Sugarloaf, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947-9799. For more information, please visit https://www.sugarloaf.com/sugarloaf-charitable-trust.