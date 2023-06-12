Summit Natural Gas of Maine announces multi-year community giving grant program

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Summit Natural Gas of Maine (Summit) is announcing a new multi-year community giving grant program for non-profit organizations that operate in Summit’s service area. Through Summit’s charitable giving program, Summit Cares, chosen qualifying non-profit organizations will receive a guaranteed three-year grant that can be used to launch programs that strengthen the social fabric of the communities Summit serves. The purpose of the program is to provide sustained support for ongoing charitable programs while building lasting relationships between Summit and community organizations.

“Summit is committed to forming meaningful partnerships in the areas we serve, and community giving is one way we strive to enrich the lives of our customers,” Fred Kirkwood said, Chief Customer Experience Officer for Summit. “It’s our honor to provide Summit Cares grant funding to these hard-working organizations.”

Interested non-profits must fill out an online application. Summit’s community giving grant program will focus on supporting non-profit organizations with interests in human needs, education, community vitality and environmental stewardship. When applicable, the grantees will be paired with volunteer efforts from Summit team members.

Applications will be accepted until June 30, 2023. A Summit team member-led review committee will review the applications and announce the grant recipients in July 2023. Applicants will be limited to not-for-profit 501(c)(3) status organizations in the Summit service area.

Interested non-profit organizations can find the Summit Community Grant Application here. For any questions about the application process, contact communityaffairs@corp.summitutilities.com.