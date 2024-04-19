Syntiro welcomes new Director of Operations, Noelle Federico

AUGUSTA – Syntiro is delighted to announce the return of Noelle Federico as the new Director of Operations, effective April 1, 2024.

In this role, Noelle will oversee executive assistance, human resources, project support, and cultivate strong partner collaborations to drive organizational success at Syntiro, a non-profit organization based in Augusta, ME that works to enhance and improve education and employment outcomes for Maine residents. Reporting directly to the Syntiro President, Noelle will play a crucial part in the strategic management and operational efficiency of the organization. Previously, Noelle served as Human Resources & Administrative Specialist; she left for a position as Program Administrator at Maine Medical Association while she continued to work part time for Syntiro.

With a background in executive support, human resources, and project coordination, Noelle brings a wealth of experience to Syntiro. Her proven track record in managing executive schedules, handling recruitment processes, and providing logistical support for projects aligns seamlessly with the many hats that this role wears.

“We are thrilled to welcome Noelle back to a full-time position at Syntiro,” said Debbie Gilmer, President of Syntiro. “Her organizational skills and diligence will ensure operational excellence across the organization, especially with the commencement of our new GEAR UP Maine RISE program.”

Noelle expressed her excitement for rejoining Syntiro full-time, stating, “I am thrilled to be fully returning to the Syntiro team and I am eager to contribute to our shared mission of excellence and growth.”

Noelle will also be spearheading the vibrant and celebratory conferences and events that Syntiro is known for hosting. An amiable personality, attention to small details, and a knack for event coordination are just a few of the traits that make her the ideal fit for this role.

For more information about Syntiro or to see Noelle’s full bio, please visit www.syntiro.org.