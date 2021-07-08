The Foundry offering one month of free self-defense classes for women

FARMINGTON – The Foundry Brazilian Jiu Jitsu will be offering a month of free women’s self-defense classes starting on July 11. Classes will be on Sundays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are open to all adult females looking to learn some practical self defense.

“The Foundry has been part of the Farmington community since 2001 and I feel strongly that one of the things that makes this area so great to live in is the willingness everyone has to help each other out,” owner Seth Harris said. “During the day I work for Allied Physical Therapy and really enjoy helping people reach their therapy goals, in the evenings my personal business is The Foundry and teaching people how to protect themselves, while providing a safe environment and a fun community for people to be a part of. During the pandemic, cases of domestic violence increased across the state and I am in a position to offer my help.”

If anyone has any questions, please email Foundry.Farmington@gmail.com