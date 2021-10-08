The Greater Franklin Food Council announces three new members to Steering Committee.

FARMINGTON – The Greater Franklin Food Council recently welcomed three new members to the Steering Committee.

Amanda Adams is an Accountant and lives in Farmington with her wife, Mary. She was born and raised in Mobile, Ala., Amanda moved to Maine in 2014. Amanda is in the process of completing her post-Baccalaureate degree in Accounting through the University of Maine in Augusta. She serves as the GFFC’s Treasurer.

Tiffany Baker is the Human Resources Specialist in the Franklin County Commissioners Office. She has lived in Franklin County for 24 years and currently resides in Wilton. She was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She is a mother of two adult children, has a husband who teaches at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

Justus Hillebrand is an independent research consultant in History and the Digital Humanities. He experienced activism around local food systems during his doctoral studies at the University of Maine in Orono. His recently published, “To Know the Land with Hands and Minds…” is a look at the agricultural knowledge system and covers western Maine in 1900. Justus has settled in Farmington with his family.

The GFFC also wants to thank an outgoing Council member, Kirsten Dubord, for her service and passion for the creation of a healthy food system in Franklin County. Kristen is a Community Banker specializing in residential lending for Skowhegan Savings Banks for Franklin County. Additionally, she is a passionate diversified farmer who grows a wide variety from fruit to vegetables to hops at her farm.

The public is invited to follow the GFFC on Facebook for updates and to learn more about the exciting work happening across the food system in Franklin County. For questions, contact: Deb Burd, GFFC Coordinator, at 207-684-2055 or at greaterfranklinFC@gmail.com