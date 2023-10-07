The Maine Tax Portal opens for new taxes, fees, and programs on October 10, 2023

AUGUSTA – Maine Revenue Services (MRS) is launching the third rollout of the Maine Tax Portal, Maine’s new online state tax system. Beginning October 10, 2023, the Maine Tax Portal will open for 20 new Maine taxes, fees, and programs, including Individual Income Tax.

The Maine Tax Portal replaces and expands MRS’s current online services, including I-File and EZ Pay. Business owners, tax professionals, and individual taxpayers who use I-File and EZ Pay, should visit maine.gov/revenue/portal to learn how to begin using the Maine Tax Portal, and find online training opportunities, FAQs, and other important information.

“The Maine Tax Portal significantly expands online functionality making it faster, easier, and more convenient for taxpayers to file, pay, and manage their Maine taxes,” said Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS). “The Maine Tax Portal will soon open for individual Maine income tax filers, and it is already open to more than 140,000 businesses. We encourage all impacted taxpayers and tax professionals to visit the MRS website to learn how easy it is to use the new system.”

Beginning October 10, 2023, the Maine Tax Portal will be available to pay and file for these taxes, fees, and programs, including, but not limited to, the following:

Individual Income Tax

Telecommunications Excise Tax

Fiduciary Income Tax

Milk Handling Fee

Hospital Tax

Initiator of Deposit

Tobacco Products Tax

Cigarette Tax

Cigarette Tax Refund

Commercial Forestry Excise Tax

Business Equipment Tax Reimbursement (BETR)

Business Equipment Tax Exemption (BETE)

Municipal Valuation Returns (MVR) and related reimbursements

This rollout does not impact individual income taxpayers who use third-party, self-service software to prepare and file taxes. Those individuals can continue to use those services, and do not need to set up a Maine Tax Portal account. Having said that, a Maine Tax Portal account will make it simple to manage payment arrangements, check on refunds, view bills and notices, and perform online account maintenance.

MRS is offering free, live training webinars for specific Maine taxes, fees, and programs through April 11, 2024. Taxpayers need to attend only one session for the type of Maine tax, fee, or program that pertains to them. Sessions are recorded and posted on the website, maine.gov/revenue/portal, when they become available for viewing.

This third rollout of the Maine Tax Portal is part of a multi-year rollout that is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2024. In October of 2024, the Maine Tax Portal will launch for any remaining Maine taxes, fees, and programs. The complete rollout schedule is available at maine.gov/revenue/portal.

It should be noted that beginning October 6, 2023, MRS’s computer systems, including the Maine Tax Portal, will be offline to facilitate the third rollout of the project. MRS expects to resume normal system operations on October 10, 2023. During this time, taxpayers and tax professionals will not be able to use the Maine Tax Portal, and MRS will be temporarily unable to respond to emails and phone calls.

Resources, training videos, and other information about the Maine Tax Portal can be found online at maine.gov/revenue/portal. Questions may be sent by emailing taxpayerassist@maine.gov with “MTP” in the subject line or by calling MRS at 207-624-9784.

About Maine Revenue Services: Maine Revenue Services, a bureau of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, is responsible for administering the State of Maine’s tax laws fairly and efficiently with integrity and professionalism. For more information, visit maine.gov/revenue.