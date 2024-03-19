Touch of Class thrift shops respond to concerns about donation bins

FARMINGTON – After many calls from the public with concerns over the large white bins located throughout the local area, Touch of Class Thrift Shops wanted to respond to those inquiries.

The white donation bins do not have anything to do with the Touch of Class shops and organization. They have been placed by an out-of-state company with a totally different mission, Touch of Class representatives said.

The Touch of Class shops continue to offer employment to local citizens and individuals with intellectual disabilities and only have two bins located at the stores in Farmington and Jay.

The mission of Touch of Class has always been to offer an employment choice to individuals with intellectual disabilities who might otherwise find seeking employment difficult. All such employees are paid over the minimum wage and have found a meaningful purpose to their days. The mission also includes the opportunity to offer clean, high quality clothing and small items to the public.

There are currently 27 individuals with an intellectual disability employed at the shops.

“The model has been a very successful one and we hope to continue to have the generous support of the loyal customers who shop and donate to the Touch of Class,” representatives said. “Thank you to all the community for your support over the years.”