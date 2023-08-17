Towns in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec and Oxford counties will get multi-gig fiber internet in 2024, thanks to Fidium

AUGUSTA – Residents and business owners in Jay, Livermore Falls, Wilton and parts of Dixfield, Fayette and Chesterville will have access to multi-gigabit, symmetrical internet service from Fidium fiber in 2024.

Construction is planned to begin early 2024, bringing all the economic, educational and entertainment benefits that fiber communities enjoy. Local residents and business owners can sign up for updates and be the first to know when service is available at FidiumFiber.com.

“Fidium is delivering the best internet experience and I’m excited for more Maine communities to see the difference fiber makes,” said Sarah Davis, vice president of government affairs for Consolidated. “Better access to reliable, high-speed internet is a game changer, opening doors to new opportunities for residents of all ages.”

Increased access to high-speed broadband, like Fidium, has been linked to higher employment rates, higher median household incomes, increased entrepreneurial activity, increased real estate rental values, and better work-life balance now that 60% of U.S. employees have the option to work from home at least one day a week.

Fidium Fiber for the home delivers reliable symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps, installation fees, or hassles. Fidium offers plans from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs (2000 Mbps), VoIP phone service, and a variety of streaming options for TV and entertainment.

Fidium@Work delivers the same reliability, symmetrical speeds and ease of use Fidium’s residential customers love, with the addition of more robust features entrepreneurs need to keep their business connected. Interested business owners can learn more at FidiumFiber.com/business-fiber-internet.

More information will be shared with the town and residents as the new fiber build progresses. Residents can sign up to receive emails to stay up to date. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed, and Fidium representatives will be visiting neighborhoods to share more about Fidium.

To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber. Discounts are available to eligible customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.