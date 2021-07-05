UCU awards scholarships to Maine students

FARMINGTON – Farmington resident Benjamin Marcotte is the recipient of a University Credit Union Scholarship for 2021.

Annually, University Credit Union (UCU) awards scholarships to students from each University of Maine System institution and Maine Maritime Academy to support students’ pursuit of higher education.

Marcotte will attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study Computer Science.

“We continue to be inspired by Maine student’s perseverance as they pursue their education, especially overcoming the challenges they faced due to the pandemic,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of UCU. “Congratulations to all of the recipients, and we wish the best of luck to all students for the coming year.”

For 2021, the other students receiving a $1,000 scholarship from University Credit Union are:

* Logan Eckmann, of Dedham, ME will attend Maine Maritime Academy to study Marine Systems Engineering.

* Morgan Lindenschmidt, of Brunswick, ME will attend the University of Southern Maine to study Sociology.

* Chessintra MacArthur, of Presque Isle, ME will attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study Psychology.

* William Maines, of Gray, ME will attend the University of Maine at Fort Kent to study Forestry.

* Zachary Tubbs, of Hermon, ME will attend the University of Maine to study Accounting/Business Management.

*Briana West, of Steuben, ME will attend the University of Maine at Augusta to study Mental Health and Human Services.

For more information about the UCU Scholarship, visit www.ucumaine.com/scholarship/.